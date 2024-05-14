Every New iOS 17.5 Feature Revealed

Apple’s iOS 17.5 brings a plethora of exciting new features and enhancements that are set to transform the user experience across various apps and functionalities. This update is packed with a wide range of improvements, from visually stunning dynamic wallpapers to enhanced widgets, improved security features, and updates to the News, Books, and TV apps.

One of the most eye-catching additions in iOS 17.5 is the introduction of dynamic Pride wallpapers. These animated backgrounds are designed to celebrate diversity and inclusion, adding a vibrant and colorful touch to your device. The dynamic nature of these wallpapers ensures that your home screen always looks fresh and engaging.

Widget Enhancements

Widgets have received significant upgrades in iOS 17.5, making them more visually appealing and informative than ever before. The Podcast widget now dynamically changes colors based on the album art of the currently playing podcast, creating a seamless and immersive listening experience. Additionally, the Weather widget has been enhanced with font adjustments and more detailed information, ensuring that you stay informed about the latest weather conditions at a glance.

Security and Privacy Improvements

iOS 17.5 introduces several new features aimed at enhancing security and privacy. The new Repair Mode allows you to set your iPhone in a repair state without the need to sign out of Find My. This feature ensures that your device remains secure during repairs, giving you peace of mind when handing your device over to a technician.

The update also simplifies the process of setting up an eSIM by introducing a universal link, replacing the need for QR codes. This streamlined approach makes it more user-friendly and convenient to activate an eSIM on your device.

In addition, iOS 17.5 expands tracking notifications to include non-Apple certified devices. You now have the ability to disable detected tracking devices directly through the Find My app, empowering you to take control of your privacy and security.

Repair messages now provide information about non-genuine parts, such as the battery, camera, and display, promoting transparency and helping you make informed decisions about repairs.

FaceTime control has been enhanced, allowing you to block all participants in a group call simultaneously, giving you better control over your FaceTime interactions.

App Updates and Enhancements

Several apps have received notable updates and improvements in iOS 17.5. The News app now integrates a new game called Cortiles and includes Game Center features. Offline mode has been improved with optimized storage for smaller image downloads, and you have greater control over automatic downloads and offline content management.

The Books app introduces a reading goals counter and a date picker for finished books. You can now group books without a finished date and access individual menus for top picks and improved suggestions, making it easier to discover and organize your reading material.

Sharing shows in the TV app is now more convenient than ever. You can share entire shows directly from an episode, making it effortless to recommend content to friends and family.

Settings and Regional Changes

iOS 17.5 brings several changes to the Settings app, including a new icon for Passkey access under privacy settings and the ability to ignore invalid switch setup under accessibility. Wording changes in screen time settings have been implemented to improve clarity and understanding.

In the European Union, users can now download apps directly from developer websites, aligning with regional regulations and offering more flexibility in app acquisition.

For enterprise users, a new Mobile Device Management feature enforces beta versions during automated device enrollment, ensuring that devices are always up-to-date with the latest features and security updates.

Battery Information

iOS 17.5 extends the availability of detailed battery information to newer iPads, similar to the iPhone 15 series. This feature provides users with more comprehensive insights into their device’s battery health, enabling them to make informed decisions about battery management and replacement.

Dynamic Pride wallpapers celebrate diversity and inclusion.

celebrate diversity and inclusion. Enhanced widgets offer visual improvements and detailed information.

offer visual improvements and detailed information. Improved security features protect your device during repairs and enhance privacy.

protect your device during repairs and enhance privacy. App updates introduce new features and improvements in News, Books, and TV apps.

iOS 17.5 is a feature-rich update that brings a wide range of enhancements and improvements to the iOS ecosystem. From visually stunning wallpapers to enhanced security features and app updates, this release aims to elevate the user experience and provide users with more control, convenience, and personalization options. Whether you’re a casual user or a power user, iOS 17.5 has something exciting in store for everyone.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals