European Commission to investigate Apple Pay and the App Store

The European Commission has announced that it launching an investigation into Apple’s App Store and also their Apple Pay mobile payment system.

The investigation will apparently be looking into whether there is any anti competitive behavior with Apple Pay.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Mobile payment solutions are rapidly gaining acceptance among users of mobile devices, facilitating payments both online and in physical stores. This growth is accelerated by the coronavirus crisis, with increasing online payments and contactless payments in stores. It appears that Apple sets the conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants’ apps and websites. It also reserves the “tap and go” functionality of iPhones to Apple Pay. It is important that Apple’s measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies, including better choice, quality, innovation and competitive prices. I have therefore decided to take a close look at Apple’s practices regarding Apple Pay and their impact on competition.”

It will be interesting to see what happens with this new investigation, specifically with Apple’s App Store and also with Apple pay.

Source European Commission

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals