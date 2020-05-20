Eurocom Nightsky ARX15 Superlaptop with Ryzen 9 3950X

Eurocom has unveiled their new Nightsky ARX15 Superlaptop capable of being powered by the Ryzen 9 3950X line of CPUs. The ARX15 is the first laptop from Eurocom to utilize the AM4 socket AMD processors, code name Mattise, which can be configured up to the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, sporting a whopping 16 cores and 32 threads.

Connectivity on the laptop include : 1x USB-A 2.0, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2, 1x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 (supports G-SYNC-compatible monitors), 1x HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP 2.2), Headphone-Out, Mic-in, an RJ45 Port and a handy microSD card reader.

“Weighing just 2.6 kg and equipped with an onboard nVidia GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB DDR6), the Nightsky ARX15 is the perfect mix of a thin and light, yet astonishingly powerful system. With its CPU-upgradeable, User-upgradeable and modular design, the Eurocom Nightsky ARX15 grants users the power to ascend to brand new threshold of power.”

Nightsky ARX15 specifications:

DISPLAY: 15.6″ Full HD IPS | 144 Hz | Thin Bezel | non-glare | 90% sRGB |

CHIPSET: AMD B450

PROCESSORS: Code Name Mattise| AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop CPUs| Socket-based

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X | 2.6 GHz – 4.2 GHz | 16 cores/32 threads | 64 MB cache | 65 watts (Eco Mode)

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (12C/24T)

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X (8C/16T)

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8C/16T)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (6C/12T)

GRAPHICS: (GPU On-Board): Display, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, DP via USB-C connection: Direct

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 | 6 GB GDDR6 | up to 115 watts

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 | 8 GB GDDR6 | up to 115 watts

MEMORY: 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM, Dual Channel, up to 64 GB

STORAGE: 2x M.2 and 1x 2.5″ SATA3 slots/bays

1x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI-Express 3.0 x4 or SATA III

1x M.2 2280 SSD PCI-E 2.0 x4

1x 2.5″ SATA3 SSD/HDD (7 mm)

AUDIO:

High Definition Audio

Stereo Speakers

Microphone with Noise Cancelling

Sound Blaster Cinema 6

KEYBOARD: Backlit keyboard with numeric keypad, 15 colour options

TOUCHPAD: Microsoft Precision Touchpad, two buttons

PORTS:

1x USB-A 2.0

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (DisplayPort: Yes, Power Delivery: No)

1x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 (supports G-SYNC-compatible monitor)

1x HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP 2.2)

1x Headphone-Out (smartphone headset support)

1x Mic-In

1x RJ45 Port (LAN)

1x microSD card reader

COMMUNICATION:

Realtek Gigabit LAN

WLAN 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax + Bluetooth 5

HD webcam (Windows Hello-compatible)

SECURITY:

Kensington Lock

TPM 2.0 (Hardware)

Area Fingerprint Reader

POWER SUPPLY: 230-watts

BATTERY: Changeable 62 Wh Li-Ion-battery

WEIGHT: 2.6 kg

DIMENSIONS: 361 x 258 x 32.5 mm (W x D x H)

SURFACE MATERIALS: Display lid made of metal. Display frame, top and bottom case made of resin.

Source : TPU

