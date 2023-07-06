Essential Picks PlayStation Sale now on

Gamers looking to pick up a few bargains for your PlayStation games library will be pleased to know that the Essential Picks PlayStation Sale is now on providing a wealth of discounts of up to 70% on a wide variety of titles for a limited time. Including games such as 50% off PGA Tour – Deluxe Edition, 45% off Dying Light 2 Stay Human and 60% off Subnautica for PS4 & PS5.

PC gamers will also be interested to know that the Steam Summer Sale is now on offering a wealth of discounts off a huge variety of different games across all genres. Providing something for everyone.

Essential Picks PlayStation Sale

Check out the video below for a quick overview of everything with checking out in the PlayStation Sale July 2023.

For a full list of all games available in the latest PlayStation Sale jump over to the PlayStation blog or jump over to the official PlayStation Store to find out the discounts available in your region. The Essential Picks games and DLC add-ons list includes 1,596 different games, DLC add-ons, themes, and avatars for both the PS5 and PS4.

The Essential Picks PlayStation Sale runs until 23:59 p.m. local time on July 19, so the Essential Picks sale is live on the PlayStation Store in some regions already.

Source : Sony



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals