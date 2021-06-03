Xbar 9-bar professional home espresso maker

Coffee drinkers looking for a professional home espresso maker may be interested in a new 9-bar machine launched via Kickstarter this month, created to provide your very own barista machine capable of brewing pure delicious espresso anywhere you fancy. The project is already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 400 backers with still 22 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $189 or £134 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Xbar campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Xbar coffee maker project view the promotional video below.

“Manual espresso is fun to make however, the devices tend to be very expensive and bulky when compared to regular home espresso machines. There are a number of full manual espresso makers with the ability to make genuine espresso but the pressure is often uncontrollable and unstable, making it difficult to achieve a proper shot of espresso. Introducing Xbar, a full-manual, professional-grade, 9 bar espresso maker, which enables you to make genuine crema-covered shots of espresso easily and affordably so you can enjoy the taste and quality of the barista experience at home.

We created the Xbar for true coffee lovers. We made it affordable and simple to use so that even beginners can achieve professional results and perfect flavor through pressure profiling. Get Xbar and become a barista at home.Xbar does make genuine espresso with crema and all. It performs well around 9-10 bars of pressure. Although there are many manual “espresso” makers on the market, very few perform as well as this one. Xbar utilizes a compressed air system that provides stable and adjustable extraction pressure between 0-12 bars, which gives Xbar’s coffee the same complex flavor and texture as the coffee made by large machines at local cafés.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the coffee maker, jump over to the official Xbar crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals