Bari one touch espresso machine hits Kickstarter

The Bari is a new one touch espresso machine created by a development team based in the United States. Designed to provide you with the best coffee possible whether it be a cappuccino, latte, espresso or something a little more exotic. Launched via Kickstarter the project has 32 days remaining and includes a 3.5 inch touchscreen display providing easy access to all its features and settings.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $1100 or £791 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 21% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Crema is a flavorful, aromatic, reddish-brown froth that rests on top of a shot of espresso. It is formed when air bubbles combine with fine-ground coffee’s soluble oils. Some people refer to this as the “Guinness effect” because it mimics the head on a pour of the popular Irish stout. The strong presence of crema in an espresso shot indicates a quality, well-ground coffee”

“One Touch Cappuccino, Latte, Espresso, Coffee, Hot Milk, and Hot Water Functions. Removable brewer, milk foam system, drip tray, waste container and water container, easy for clean and maintenance.”

If the Bari campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Bari espresso machine project play the promotional video below. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the espresso machine, jump over to the official Bari crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

