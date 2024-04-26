Razer Viper V3 Pro Esports Gaming Mouse

If you are searching for a Esports Gaming Mouse you might be interested in the new Razer Viper V3 Pro equipped with the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2. With a resolution accuracy of 99.8% and the ability to make adjustments in increments of 1 DPI, this sensor allows gamers to fine-tune their sensitivity to an unprecedented degree. The inclusion of the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle further enhances the mouse’s responsiveness, ensuring that every movement is translated into in-game action with minimal latency.

Ergonomic Design for Comfort and Control

The Viper V3 Pro’s design is the result of extensive collaboration with over 45 professional esports players, ensuring that every aspect of the mouse is optimized for competitive play. Weighing a mere 54 grams, this lightweight marvel allows for swift, effortless movements without compromising on durability. The larger mouse feet provide a smoother gliding experience, while the smooth touch finish enhances grip, even during intense gaming sessions. The strategic placement of buttons minimizes the risk of accidental clicks, allowing players to focus solely on their game.

Razer’s commitment to sustainability shines through in the Viper V3 Pro, with 85% of its plastic components derived from post-consumer recycled materials. This eco-friendly approach demonstrates that high-performance gaming gear can be produced without compromising on environmental responsibility. The mouse’s impressive battery life of up to 95 hours is made possible by the innovative “auto-change polling rate” feature, which intelligently adjusts the polling rate to conserve energy without sacrificing performance.

Esports Experience

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is more than just a gaming mouse; it is a tool that empowers esports enthusiasts and professionals alike to take their skills to new heights. By combining innovative technology, ergonomic design, and a focus on sustainability, Razer has created a device that not only meets the demands of the competitive gaming landscape but also sets a new standard for the industry as a whole.

As esports continues to grow and evolve, the importance of having reliable, high-performance gear cannot be overstated. The Viper V3 Pro represents a significant step forward in this regard, offering gamers a device that can keep pace with their skills and ambitions. Whether you are a professional player competing on the world stage or an aspiring enthusiast looking to climb the ranks, the Razer Viper V3 Pro is an investment in your gaming future.

Pricing and Availability

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is available in both Black and White editions, priced at $159.99 USD or €179.99 MSRP. It can be purchased directly from Razer.com, RazerStores, and authorized resellers. As of 23 April 2024, this innovative gaming mouse is available for gamers looking to enhance their competitive edge.



