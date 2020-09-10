Zergotech Freedom ergonomic mechanical keyboard $339

desktop computer users searching for a new ergonomic mechanical keyboard may be interested in the award-winning Zergotech Freedom which is now available to purchase priced at $339. Most mechanical keyboards can be quite loud in the not suitable for office environments, although the Freedom is equipped with O-rings to make the keyboard quieter, as well as the provision of a 75% keyboard for discrete key functionality.

“Developed in collaboration with another Sydney-based design company, Boost Design, the Zergotech Freedom has since won the Red Dot product design award and, as of the time of this post, the Australian Good Design award. These design awards specifically call out the two features that interested me as well, in the form of the patented sliding palm rests that ensure your palms are always supported when needed only, and the semi-orthogonal key layout that should theoretically lower the learning curve when going from a more-traditional staggered column setup to the parallel columnar setup usually employed in such keyboards.”

Features of the Zergotech Freedom ergonomic mechanical keyboard :

– Full USB 6KRO

– 3 Programmable Layers

– Mechanical key switches

– Unique key cap profile

– 4 keyboard positions

– Durable gel based sliding palm rests

– Split design

– Durable double over-moulded cables

– Symmetrical and familiar layout

– No compromises quality build

– 2 year warranty

– 60 day money back guarantee

– Blank key cap sets optional

– Fixed palm rests optional

– Custom made key cap puller

– Keycap Acoustic echo reduction

– Low power, laptop friendly

– Remote wake up PC from sleep

– Sound dampening O-rings optional

– Little learning curve

– Each keyboard purchase contains

– Freedom Ergonomic Keyboard

– Slim profile sliders

– Keycap puller

– Set of O-Rings

– Anti-scratch and textured glass sliding base

– User guides and Reference card

– All other products and accessories are additional and optional purchases

Source : Zergotech

