Epic Games acquires Sketchfab 3D object library fees reduced to 12%

It has been announced today that Epic Games has acquired the 3D object library Sketchfab which currently hosts over 4 million 3D assets accessible via its web-based platform. As part of the companies shared goal to make Sketchfab’s offerings more profitable to creators, Sketchfab’s store fees have been reduced to 12%, effective immediately.

Sketchfab has also announced that they are making all the Plus plan features free, which means more uploads and larger file size at no cost. As well as increasing the number of monthly uploads of Pro plans from 30 to 50 and retiring the Business plan. Current Business plan subscribers will be automatically provided with the companies enterprise level features, at no additional cost. With current Plus customers being automatically upgraded to the Pro plan at no additional cost, with the option to downgrade to free if they wish to do so.

“Almost 10 years ago, we started Sketchfab to make 3D content accessible through the web. We launched the first web-based 3D player on the market, and became one of the leading services for publishing and finding 3D content. Our community is now 5 million strong, and we are proud of what we have accomplished together. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our community, our customers, our partners, our investors and our team: we wouldn’t be here without all of you.”

“We will remain an independently branded service with the same mission and vision, while working closely with Epic Games. We started collaborating with Epic earlier this year through an Epic MegaGrant, and are excited to accelerate those efforts. We are also already integrated with various Epic Games products like RealityCapture and ArtStation. We will maintain and expand our integration efforts with all creation tools and 3D/VR/AR platforms, so you can easily upload to and import from Sketchfab everywhere.”

To learn more about the acquisition of the Sketchfab 3D object library by Epic Games jump over to the official blog post on the Sketchfab website by following the link below.

Source : Sketchfab

