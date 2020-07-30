GreenPlax environmentally friendly shoes made from recycled ocean plastic waste

15 rescued plastic ocean waste bottles go into the construction of the GreenPlax sneakers providing a sustainable way to use the huge amount of waste currently floating in our seas, while providing a unique pair of shoes that are not only capable of repelling dirt and stains but also very easy to clean. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the GreenPlax sneakers.

Launched via Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to early bird backers with pledges available from $49 and delivery expected to take place during September 2020.

“On average, every week, each of us ingests 5 grams of microplastics from the ocean because the bottles we throw away end up as part of our food chain. That’s like eating one credit card. We decided it was time to take action by rescuing disposed water bottles from the ocean and upcycle them into shoes that can become life-long friends.”

“Being made with recycled plastic has perks other than saving the planet. It also provides a water repellant shell, keeping your feet nice and dry, no matter the weather. Have you ever heard of a shoe being stainproof? Well, we’d like to introduce you to our advanced material that doesn’t allow dirt or stains to stick around.”

Source : Kickstarter

