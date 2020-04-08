SK Hynix PE8000 Series of Gen4 NVMe enterprise SSDs introduced

This week SK hynix has announced the availability of the “PE8000” series of solid state drives (SSD) offering the companies most advanced line-up of enterprise eSSDs. The PE8000 series is designed to meet the diverse needs of datacenter customers and are the company’s first Non-Volatile Memory express (NVMe) SSDs supporting the PCIe Gen4 Interface.

The new SSDs feature 96-layer Triple-Level Cell (TLC) 4D NAND flash and an in-house controller, providing a maximum capacity of 8 TB, and are compatible with U.2/U.3 form factors. The “PE8010 is tailored to read-intensive workloads, while PE8030 is optimized for mixed-use” explains SK hynix.

– Both PE8010 and PE8030 can deliver sequential read speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 3,700 MB/s, with random read and write of up to 1,100K and 320K Input/output operations per second (IOPs), respectively. Compared to the Company’s previous solution launched in 2019, PE8010 offers substantial performance improvements of 103% for sequential reads and 357% for random writes at maximum power consumption of 17 W. Both drives are now sampling with customers.

– PE8111 is a high-capacity storage solution optimized for read-intensive applications, built with SK hynix’s state-of-the-art technology, the world’s first 128-layer 1 Tb (Terabit) TLC 4D NAND flash. SK hynix is currently developing a 16 TB version of PE8111 eSSD in the new EDSFF 1U Long (E1.L) form factor, and plans to develop a 32 TB solution in the future. The Company is slated to start sampling the 16 TB PE8111 eSSD in the second half of this year.

– PE8111 is specifically optimized for Open Compute Project (OCP) storage platforms, supporting sequential read and write speeds of up to 3,400 MB/s and 3,000 MB/s, and random read and write of up to 700K and 100K IOPs, respectively. Most notably, the solution provides the same capacity with only half the amount of NAND dies compared to the solution based on 512Gb (Gigabit) NAND flash. As a result, the solution offers superb performance, power efficiency, and price competitiveness, excelling across the board in the existing eSSD solutions market.

Source : SK Hynix : TPU

