AAEON PICO-RAP4 Pico-ITX Embedded Single Board Computer

AAEON has unveiled its latest PICO-ITX board, the PICO-RAP4, designed to harness the power of the 13th Gen Intel Core processors. This new addition to AAEON’s product line is engineered to meet the demands of advanced computing applications, including service robots and healthcare imaging devices. The PICO-RAP4 embedded single board computer stands out with its hybrid CPU architecture, high-speed data transfer capabilities, and versatile connectivity options.

Key Takeaways Supports 13th Gen Intel Core processors, including Intel Core i7 1370PE

32 GB of SODIMM-based DDR5 memory (up to 5200 MT/s)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics with HDMI, eDP, and LVDS display interfaces

Dual Intel Ethernet interfaces (2.5GbE and Gigabit Ethernet)

Dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports

Internal connectors: serial COM, GPIO, SMBus, optional audio header

Expansion options: M.2 2280 M-Key, Mini PCIe/mSATA, 61-pin FPC connector

Compatible with Windows and Ubuntu operating systems

Cooling options: heat spreader or active fan cooler

Embedded Single Board Computer

The PICO-RAP4 is equipped to host CPUs from the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor platform, ranging from the Intel Processor U300E to the high-performance Intel Core i7 1370PE. This hybrid CPU architecture ensures efficient, high-speed processing, making it ideal for demanding tasks such as SLAM, object recognition, and path planning in service robots. The board’s 32 GB of SODIMM-based DDR5 memory, with speeds up to 5200 MT/s, further enhances its data processing capabilities.

Enhanced Graphics and Display Options

The PICO-RAP4 supports Intel Iris Xe Graphics, providing superior visual performance. It features HDMI and co-layed eDP and LVDS display interfaces, allowing for two simultaneous displays. This makes it an excellent choice for applications requiring high-quality visuals, such as healthcare imaging devices.

Versatile Connectivity

Unlike its predecessors, the PICO-RAP4 exclusively supports Intel Ethernet interfaces. It includes one RJ-45 port for Intel Ethernet Controller I226-V at 2.5GbE and a second port supporting Intel Ethernet Connection I219-LM at Gigabit Ethernet speed. Additionally, the board offers dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for fast data transfer.

For internal connectivity, the PICO-RAP4 provides two serial COM connectors for RS-232/422/485, an 8-bit GPIO, SMBus (co-lay I2C), and an optional audio header. The inclusion of TCC, TSN, and timed-GPIO support ensures reliable communication channels for integrating sensors, actuators, and control systems.

Expansion and Compatibility

The PICO-RAP4 offers various expansion options, including an M.2 2280 M-Key for a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and additional storage through a Mini PCIe/mSATA slot. A 61-pin FPC connector provides two 4-lane MIPI CSI interfaces, offering an alternative for high-quality camera installations. The board is compatible with both Windows and Ubuntu operating systems, providing flexibility for different user preferences.

Pricing and Availability

The PICO-RAP4 is now in mass production and available for order through the AAEON eShop and its website contact form. Customers can choose between a heat spreader or an active fan cooler based on their cooling requirements. For detailed pricing information and specifications, visit the PICO-RAP4 product page on the AAEON website.

The AAEON PICO-RAP4 is a powerful and versatile PICO-ITX embedded single board compact PC designed to meet the needs of advanced computing applications. With its support for the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, enhanced graphics, and versatile connectivity options, it is well-suited for demanding tasks in service robots and healthcare imaging devices. For those interested in exploring more about AAEON’s offerings, other areas such as industrial automation and IoT solutions might also be of interest. For more information and detailed specifications, please visit the PICO-RAP4 product page on the AAEON website.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals