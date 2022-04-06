Elitemini B550 mini PC powered by Ryzen 7 5700G APU from $499

Minisforum has introduced a new range of mini PC systems measuring just 20.86 x 24.09 x 12.84 cm in size and weighing just over 3 kg in weight in the form of the B550 mini PC. Available with a variety of different configurations including a choice between AMD Ryzen 7 4700G (base clock 3.6 GHz, boost clock 4.4 GHz) and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (base clock 3.8 GHz, boost 4.6 GHz) supported by 16 or 32 GB of RAM. The new mini PC is available as a barebones system from $499.

The Elitemini B550 mini PC supports AM4 socket Ryzen 4000/5000 series CPUs with TDP lower or equal to 65 W although no support for 5950X/5900X/5800X . The motherboard supports up to 64 GB of RAM and it has two M.2 2280 SSD slots. Depending on which CPU that you use, the B550 can support PCIe 4.0. It has AMD RZ608 so it supports Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6.

Elitemini B550 5700G mini PC pricing

– Barebone – 599 USD

– 16 GB of RAM + 256 GB of Storage – 699 USD

– 16 GB of RAM + 512 GB of Storage – 729 USD

– 32 GB of RAM + 512 GB of Storage – 809 USD

“Since some of the CPUs supported doesn’t have an integrated GPU, the computer has to work with discrete GPU. So the computer package will come with an expansion dock which can be easily connected with the computer and discrete GPU. Please be noted that the package doesn’t include the discrete GPU nor the PSU to power the discrete GPU. The B550 mini PC has lots of interfaces including 2x HDMI ports, 1x DisplayPort, 4x USB3.2 ports, 1x USB-C port, 1x RJ45 2.5 GbE port, 1x line out and 1x mic. The package will also comes with a small suitcase which is perfectly fit for the computer to protect it when you carry it around.”

Elitemini B550 4700G mini PC pricing

– Barebone – 499 USD

– 16 GB of RAM + 256 GB of Storage – 619 USD

– 16 GB of RAM + 512 GB of Storage – 639 USD

– 32 GB of RAM + 512 GB of Storage – 719 USD

Source : Minisforum : TPU

