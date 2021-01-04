Elite Dangerous Odyssey could arrive as earlier as April 2021

If you are patiently waiting to start playing the new Elite Dangerous Odyssey expansion, you may be interested to know that rumours are suggesting the new content could arrive as early as April 2021. According to a published Steam pre-order page for the Deluxe Alpha edition.

“According to the pre-order page, the next evolution of the massive game developed by Frontier Developments will be released on April 21st, 2021. The game is scheduled for an early 2021 release, so this release date doesn’t sound unrealistic at all” reports the WCCFTech website.



“One Giant LeapSee the galaxy like never before. Touch down on breathtaking planets powered by stunning new tech, soak in suns rising over unforgettable vistas, discover outposts and settlements, and explore with unrestricted freedom.Forge Your Own PathTake on a wide variety of contracts and play your way, from diplomacy and commerce to lethal stealth and all-out combat. Diverse settings, objectives, and NPCs offer endless mission variety and a near infinite amount of content to enjoy.

Assemble Your CrewSocial hubs spread throughout the galaxy give Commanders the ideal place to plan their next move. Form alliances, procure services, and even find expert support in highly coveted Engineers. These public outposts also help you acquire and upgrade weapons and gear to perfect your playing style.The Sphere of CombatExperience intense first-person combat, kit out your character with an array of weapons and gear, and coordinate with teammates to master a multi-layered, deep, tactical environment where Commanders, SRVs and Starships converge.”

Source : Steam : WCCFTech

