Elgato Stream Deck 5.0 application update rolled out

Elgato has rolled out a new update to their Stream Deck application adding a number of new features including a store, plug-ins, music, sound effects and icon packs. “The Stream Deck Store is empowering creators with a wealth of digital assets they can use to enrich their content and ultimately boost their streams’ production values.”

The latest Stream Deck 5.0 application is now available to download for free if you already own a Stream Deck and the storeis split into five sections offering Discover, Plugins, Icons, Music, and Sound Effects.

Discover: See What’s New in the World of Stream Deck

Stream Deck is constantly evolving and creators are constantly finding new ways to use Stream Deck. In the Discover section, creators can keep up-to-date with the latest plugins and updates, watch tutorials and interviews, and find inspiration to explore even more uses for Stream Deck.

Plugins: Integrate Apps and Tools with Stream Deck

From broadcasting and editing to designing, developing, networking, and studio automation, Stream Deck plugins make virtually any computer-based workflow more fluid and intuitive. Creators currently have access to over 100 plugins, all of which are easy to browse and install thanks to the Plugins section in the Stream Deck Store. New plugins are regularly added by Elgato and partners, while independent developers equipped with the freely available Stream Deck SDK are also able to create and add plugins to the store.

Icons: Beautiful Designs for Stream Deck Keys

Key icons allow creators to easily identify actions and receive visual confirmation that a command has been executed. Icons also enable personalization of Stream Deck’s appearance, and now, creators can easily download a vast selection of beautiful, ready-to-use icon packs produced by graphic design pros such as Visuals By Impulse. As before, creators can also custom-design their own unique icons.

Music: Thousands of Royalty-Free Tracks

Stream Deck users can easily add high-quality music to a stream introduction or intermission with absolute peace of mind. From hip-hop and dance to chill and instrumentals, thousands of tracks across all popular genres can be incorporated into Twitch and YouTube content without infringing copyrights.

Sound Effects: Thousands of Royalty-Free Samples

Stream Deck is ideal for triggering sound effects. From vinyl scratches and creaking doors to applause and air horns, the Sound Effects section contains samples for almost any event, theme, or topic. Like music, all sound effects in the Stream Deck Store eliminate the risk of DMCA flags and copyright strikes.

Source : Elgato : Hexus

