New larger Elevation Shelf under desk shelf keeps your gear organized



If you are looking for an easy way to help deep letter your desk, yet keep your essential gear close at hand. You may be interested in the new easily attached Elevation Shelf XL and XL Plus under desk shelves, created by Elevation Lab. The new larger shelving units expand on the companies smaller unit which has been available for a number of years, providing a larger area for you to store your desktop clutter. The Elevation Shelf XL under desk shelf priced at $39.95 and the Elevation Shelf XL Plus is priced at $49.95.

“Our original Shelf adds fast under-desk storage for smaller items. Shelf XL is extra wide and deep for hard drives, notebooks, files and more. XL Plus adds an extra 1″ of height + an adjustable paper tray. ElevationShelf XL raises and lowers with your desk. We designed it for our own adjustable desks. Premium solid steel construction with a matte black finish.”

Features of the Elevation Shelf XL under desk shelf include :

– Keeps your desk tidy.

– Welded steel construction + matte black finish.

– XL Plus is an inch taller & adds an adjustable paper tray.

– Great for standing desks – raises/lowers with the desk.

– Hardware included for solid & hollow core desktops.

– Rear cutouts for running cords.

– Holds 50+ lbs.

Source : Elevation Lab

