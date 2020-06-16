Geeky Gadgets

ElevationHub MacBook Hub and charger from Elevation Labs

ElevationHub

Elevation Lab has this week unveiled their latest creation in the form of the ElevationHub, designed to mount onto your existing MacBook USB-C charger .providing a fast SD card reader and full size USB 3.0 port. The Elevation Hub is now available to preorder with all without a 6ft USB C3.0 cable, priced at $49.95 or without the cable at $39.95. Pre-order now, with shipping expected to take place during the riddle of July 2020, use TIDY for 20% off.

ElevationHub MacBook Hub

“Apple ditched the pop out cord winders when they went from MagSafe to USB-C. Elevation Hub brings the cord management back with an even better design – it keeps your cord wrapped tight (you can toss it around like baseball) and will not come undone. ElevationHub perfectly matches the geometry of your USB-C MacBook charger and they become one solid unit. “

Specifications of the ElevationHub :

– Gives you great cord management (Apple dropped the pop-out cord winders when they went USB-C, this brings it back with a better design).
– Gives you SD & USB ports – always with you, without a dongle
– Perfectly fits MacBook Pro USB-C chargers (61W & 96W).
– Optional premium 6ft USB-C 3.0 cable, gives you 10x faster data than the Apple USB-C 2.0 cord that ships with your MacBook.
– Special electronics let it pass thru high voltage PD power and have fast USB 3.0 data transfer speeds. Outputs up to 61W.
– First of its kind product, indispensable once you have one.

Source : Elevation Lab

