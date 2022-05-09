Metaverse VR electrical muscle stimulation suit

If you are looking for more a boost in performance during your virtual reality workout you may be interested in the electrical muscle stimulation suit created by the engineers and designers at Wesmart.

The Meta Suit has been created to provide fitness enthusiasts with a training suit capable of leveraging electrical muscle impulses to boost the effects of your workout. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from this unique innovation which is now available to back via Indiegogo.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $377 or £279 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

– Double the impact of every 1-hour workout session—make every minute count twice

– Optimized passivate fitness experience—EMS muscle electrical signal stimulation does the exercise for you

– Personalize your weight training—bear 2kg to 10kg by wearing a smart suit that simulates the selected weight to carry

– Intelligent visual color change system—know which areas of your body still need to exercise more

– Metaverse VR training mode—play games while exercising with EMS technology: adding fun to outstanding results

– More gaming content and newer versions are added constantly—upgrade the App free of charge forever

– Buy once, use forever—no more expensive EMS classes

VR electrical muscle stimulation suit

“Forget about carrying cumbersome dumbbells. Forget about complicated ways of changing the weight that you’re bearing when exercising. Wesmart Meta Suit allows you to simulate the weight-bearing effect and actually choose from 2Kg to 10Kg of weight for your exercise. All by simply wearing a smart training suit! You never thought you’d wear a training suit that could connect you with the Metaverse, right? Well, now Wesmart Meta Suit is here to offer the kind of Internet of Things interaction technology that fitness should also integrate. An optimized wearable that transports you to different worlds through Virtual Reality and a universe of exciting options that will make your training experience more engaging than ever!”

If the Wesmart Meta Suit campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Wesmart Meta Suit electrical muscle stimulation suit project review the promotional video below.

“There’s no limit to enjoying what your Wesmart Meta Suit can do for you. Weighing as little as 900 grams, you can carry the suit anywhere, wear it anytime, and get in shape at the office, when you’re outdoors, or at home. In fact, if you want to burn fat even without moving, just wear it while you’re cozy watching a movie! If you want to experience the world’s most engaging VR-powered fitness experience, Wesmart Meta Suit is here for you. As a Virtual Reality somatosensory Fitness Suit, you can connect it to its accompanying App, select a game, and open the meta-universe fitness world synchronously.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the electrical muscle stimulation suit, jump over to the official Wesmart Meta Suit crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals