bHaptics TactSuit X Series haptic vest for VR now available from $300

Virtual reality gamers looking to further immersion to their gaming may be interested in a new wearable haptic best equipped with 40 vibration points. The wireless haptic vest has a machine washable mesh lining and uses Bluetooth low energy technology to make a connection to your gaming rig. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the TactSuit X Series haptic vests now available to preorder from $300.

“The light-weight haptic vest came back with even longer-lasting battery. Enjoy haptic feedback for a longer time without worrying about its battery or weight. Pre-order now and get TactSuit accessories for free, which includes a mesh lining, audio cable and Y-jack.”

“The TactSuit is the only haptic suit that is truly VR ready. Enjoy optimized haptic feedback pre-embedded in VR games. The new TactSuit vests can be connected to almost all devices via Bluetooth or audio jack. Enjoy state-of-the-art haptic feedback and seamless connectivity with or without wires.”

Features of the wearable haptic vest with 40 vibration points

– Quick Suit Up – Zip up, strap in and get straight into the action only in 5 seconds.

– Total 40 Haptic Feedback Points – Elaborately reproduces and delivers the feeling you experience in virtual content over your entire torso.

– One Size Fits All – The size is adjustable from 26 to 50 inches with strap.

– Detachable Mesh Lining – The mesh lining can be separated and washed, or replaced with a new one.

– Li-ion Rechargeable Battery 3.65V, 8250mAh, 30.1Wh

– Play Time – 15 hours – When all feedback points are operating for 1 sec in every 10 sec at maximum intensity

– Charging 5V, 2A Max (takes approximately 4 hours)

Source : RoadtoVR : bHaptics

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals