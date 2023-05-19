If you are searching for an electric scooter that can seriously move, you might be interested in the new INMOTION RS. Equipped with dual 2000W motors, the RS boasts a peak power output of 8400W, allowing it to reliably reach a top speed of 68mph (110km/h) – faster than most scooters in its price category.

With this immense power, it offers blistering acceleration and high torque capacity, allowing you to sprint from a dead stop to 30.0mph in only a few seconds, and to easily conquer a 50% grade hill. Limited early bird offers are now available for the original project from roughly $3499 or £2832 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Drawing inspiration from SUV design, the INMOTION RS proudly presents a world-first transforming system in an e-scooter. Offering four selectable pedal height settings from 183mm to 303mm, you’ll experience noticeable shock absorption differences tailored to your all-terrain requirements. Plus, this cutting-edge feature allows for an easy transformation of the RS into multiple forms to let you enjoy the exhilarating speed of a race car or the off-road dominance of an SUV. All within the versatile and dynamic INMOTION RS.”

“Thanks to the powerful 72V 40AH battery with 21700 cells, RS enables users to travel an impressive range of 75- 100 miles(120-160km) on a single charge. Moreover, with BMS (Battery Management System)and Dual-Charging Capability enabled, it ensures consistent power delivery and temperature control for a reliable safe ride and can double speed up the charging time, giving you more freedom to enjoy your rides.”

Assuming that the INMOTION RS funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the INMOTION RS high performance electric scooter project evaluate the promotional video below.

“Featuring C-shaped suspension absorber system and 11 stages of adjustable hydraulic damping for both front and rear, lNMOTION RS ensures a tailored riding experience with optimal comfort and performance. ln addition, with a 96mm suspension travel range, it can deliver exceptional shock absorption for a smoother, more enjoyable journey.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the high performance electric scooter, jump over to the official INMOTION RS crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



