New Honda ZR-V SUV unveiled

We have already seen two new Hond’a SUV today and now we have a third, the Honda ZR-V SUV. The new Honda ZR-V was unveiled at the Honda European Media Event in Offenbach, Germany.

Lining up between HR-V and CR-V, the ZR-V is aimed at young, image conscious buyers who seek a stylish, powerful and fun to drive vehicle that can seamlessly integrate into their life. Beneath the sleek, stylish exterior is Honda’s full hybrid technology that shares DNA with the multi-award winning all-new Civic e:HEV. Acclaimed for its dynamic attributes, the Civic has proven that full hybrid vehicles can be engaging and fun to drive and the ZR-V extends this logic to the SUV C-segment.

Optimised for the ZR-V, the e:HEV’s efficient yet powerful 2.0-litre, four-cylinder direct injection Atkinson cycle engine works in conjunction with two motors to provide punchy, responsive acceleration.

The bespoke, lightweight, rigid chassis has been inspired by concepts seen in both the Civic and CR-V platforms, and has been engineered to deliver the driving characteristics and high levels of agility usually associated with sports hatchbacks. Steering is effortless yet rewarding thanks to a refined feedback control logic and low-friction components, whilst the multi-link rear suspension and optimized bushes ensure a comfortable yet engaging drive that boosts confidence and comfort behind the wheel.

You can find out more details about the new Honda ZR-V SUV over at the Honda website at the link below, Honda has said that the car will be available this autumn, we should get some pricing details closer to the launch.

Source Honda





