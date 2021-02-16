Kilker premium electric scooter

If you are in the market for a premium electric scooter you may be interested in the Kilker electric scooter created by Kilker Mobility based in Spain. After missing their goal originally last year the company has returned to Kickstarter to relaunch the electric scooter which has a lifetime guarantee chassis and has been constructed using the best components and materials available sates creators.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $1358 or £1006 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Kilker campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Kilker electric scooter project review the promotional video below.

“Our Kilker Zero is built to fully adjust to the urban lifestyle providing comfort and safety to the ride. The 16″ wheels offer stability and a smooth ride; adapting to every kind of surface by absorbing the impacts of imperfections and obstacles. At the same time, the double break system (Shimano hydraulic with 160 mm disc) and the anti-puncture tires (Schwalbe marathon anti-puncture with reflective stripes), ensure complete control for a highly safe ride.”

“Kilker Mendi has been created to be an all terrain e-scooter ensuring the resistance of an intense ride. The suspension in the front wheel maximises the impact absorption of an off-road ride. To increase the comfort and resistance, Mendi’s front wheel is 20” and the chassis is made out of steel (lifetime guarantee on the chassis). “

“We are committed to advance towards a more sustainable, safer and healthier mobility model. With our e-scooters we want to redefine urban mobility by understanding the user needs while looking for the perfect balance between bold vision and technology.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the electric scooter, jump over to the official Kilker crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals