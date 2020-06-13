Vinghen hybrid electric scooter

Vinghen as a new urban vehicle, taking inspiration from both electric scooters and electric bikes to create a hybrid mode of transport, which can be used in the city or further afield. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Vinghen which is half electric scooter and half electric bike.

“We analyzed the needs and habits of urban commuters. Then we took the most suitable features from bicycles and scooters, we added some very distinctive touches, and we created Vinghen Ti1. This is a hybrid that combines the concept of a scooter with the size and versatility of a bicycle, allowing you to make the most out of it, whether you are on your commute during the week, or having fun in the mountains over the weekend.”

“If the contemporary design is not a good enough reason, the distinctive concept of Vinghen Ti1 comes with some neat benefits, compared to its more traditional competitors. When we designed Vinghen, we wanted to implement these advantages into an iconic design. Our goal was to make micromobility more attractive by creating a solution that compliments its owner with a design that is subtle, yet instantly recognizable. Some of the key design features, to achieve this.”

– Plywood deck with exposed bolts and longboard shape.

– Patented “split” frame that provides increased stiffness for a more engaging ride.

“Fat” tires for improved comfort, added versatility and cool looks. You can choose between “city” and “country” tread.

– Concealed battery – the battery is hidden and well protected under the deck. It is protected from accidental hits by a steel plate and an external polycarbonate cover.

Source : Indiegogo

