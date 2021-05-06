XION CyberX 50mph cyberpunk electric bike (final days)

XION CyberX is a new cyberpunk inspired electric bike that is capable of speeds of up to 50 mph with a range of over 100 miles. Launched via Indigo the mid drive electric bike is equipped with fat tyres and full suspension and a two-person seat. “Hit the mountain bike trails, ride with your dirt biking friends, commute daily or impress a date—this thing can handle it all!”

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $3,699 or £4,994 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the XION CyberX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the XION CyberX project review the promotional video below.

“CyberX is the most badass looking eBike with tricked-out LED lighting & customizable, laser-printed side panels. Its extreme durability for on and off-road capabilities, 50MPH max speed, a 100-mile range, and 2-person seat give it everything you could ever want in an eBike and more!”

“We chose top-of-line materials (like a steel frame, fat tires, full suspension and mid-drive motor) so this bike gives you comfortable everyday commutes and does serious damage on a sandpit or trail. Plus, the insane 100-mile range and zippy acceleration of 0-30 in 4 seconds put a smile on your face every ride. You can’t help but turn heads as you fly by at 50MPH on the eBike that stands out from all the rest. No other eBike on the market lets you customize frame color, seat color and a laser-printed panel design for a look totally unique to you.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the , jump over to the official XION CyberX crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals