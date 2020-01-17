ESO: Greymoor and Dark Heart of Skyrim year long adventure unveiled

Dominic Davies Content Manager at Zenimax Online Studios has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor and Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure, complete with teaser trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect the new content.

the new content allows you to explore the snow-covered lands of Skyrim once again and will be released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on June 2nd, 2020 And as part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long story, that starts its journey with the release of the Harrowstorm dungeon DLC in March 2020.

This new Chapter for ESO introduces a new system, Antiquities, that allows you to scry and uncover ancient relics from all over the continent. As a would-be archeologist, you shall unearth fantastic new items and collectibles in your quest to discover Tamriel’s hidden history.

“As part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure, the story you experience in the Greymoor Chapter (and the Harrowstorm DLC before it) will be a part of a major storyline that continues throughout the entirety of 2020. Of course, Greymoor’s storyline is a complete adventure in its own right, and how you choose to play each new release in 2020 is entirely up to you!”

Source: PS

