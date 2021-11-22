Elden Ring Beta Xbox vs PlayStation performance analysis

Gamers looking forward to the highly anticipated launch of the upcoming Elden Ring action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware, might be interested in a new video published by the team over at Digital Foundry providing a performance analysis comparing Xbox vs PlayStation. Elden Ring is a collaborative effort between game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin and will be officially launching on PC, PlayStation and Xbox early next year on February 25, 2022 onwards. The role-playing game offer both single player and multiplayer modes and is played in 1/3 person perspective and features elements similar to those found in the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne.

“Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered. Marika’s offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring.”

Xbox vs PlayStation performance analysis playing Elden Ring Beta

“Our first hands-on with developer From Software’s next major project, as offered in a generous network test. Limgrave is open for exploration on every console platform, a daring open-world twist on the Dark Souls formula. PS5 and Xbox Series consoles offer two modes to enjoy it – quality mode and frame-rate mode – each with distinct advantages. But can either truly hit a locked 60fps? And what of playing the PS4 Pro version on PS5? Tom investigates.”

Source : Bandai Namco : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals