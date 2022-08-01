Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Switch performance analysis

If you are interested in purchasing the new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 action role-playing game which launched late last month on July 29th 2022. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created an in-depth tech review checking the performance you can expect when playing the game on your Nintendo Switch. The game has been developed by Monolith Soft and published by Nintendo exclusively for the Switch console and like its predecessors offers gamers a large open world environment to explore.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 increases the number of party members from 3 to 7 allowing all members to engage in battles simultaneously helping each other combat harder and larger foes. Also if certain conditions are met specific pairs of party members such as Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena or Eunie and Taion, can utilize the Interlink system and combine into an Ouroboros, creating a larger form with more powerful moves available.

“Join Noah and Mio, members of the two opposing nations of Keves and Agnus, on a heartfelt journey through a warring world with a dark secret. Traverse massive, fantastical landscapes and master seamless real-time RPG combat as you expose the true enemy pulling the strings. By joining together in battle via Interlinking, specific pairs of characters in your party can fuse to become a fiercely powerful creature known as an Ouroboros. Change who’s in charge to modify the form and Arts of the Ouroboros to fit your approach.”

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

“Monolith Soft delivers once again with another brilliant open world role-playing game. This developer has a history of pushing resource-constrained consoles hard, stretching all the way back to the original Wii – so what has Monolith offered up for what is likely its last game for the current generation Switch? And bearing in mind that the studio also contributes to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is any of the tech seen here potentially applicable to the BOTW sequel?”

“Forge your own path across stunning sci-fi landscapes brimming with discoveries. Scour the world to find new locations, items, treasures, and unique monsters. Through vast and varied landscapes like grassy plains, lakes, forests, snowscapes, oceans, and waterfalls—all filled with surreal landmarks and diverse wildlife. Its natural splendor stands in contrast to the grisly conflict waged here. Along your journey, you may even notice a few familiar sights…”

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has now officially launched and is available to purchase from the Nintendo online store for the Switch handheld console via the link below.

Source : Nintendo : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals