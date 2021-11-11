Eilik robot companion hits Kickstarter and raises over $200,000

Eilik is a unique desktop robot companion that is equipped with emotions and personality and has been specifically designed to “brighten your day“. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 1500 backers with still 48 days remaining. Equipped with touch sensors and a display as a face the small robot companion can interact in a number of ways including dancing to music and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $100 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We created an extremely rich expression system for Eilik in order to make him more lifelike, including laughing, yelling, crying, depressed, speechless, disappointed, cute, funny, wronged, cursing, angry, and so on. In addition, Eilik can express himself vividly thanks to dynamic animations and a 25 fps OLED screen. Alone, what Eilik can do is limited. Together, it has infinite possibilities. Sing, dance, play, laugh! Let the party begin!”

With the assumption that the Eilik crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Eilik robot companion project play the promotional video below.

“Our in-house animation team is hard at work behind Eilik’s real-life expression to make Eilik more vivid and fun. Every action necessitates the coordination and cooperation of screenwriters, storytellers, animation producers, and voice actors, before being shown to Eilik by the software engineer. Regular updates are available via Eilik’s cross-platform software, so that he will be smarter, get more expressions, and download more plot content. Every update will make Eilik a better bot for you. “

“In order to make Eilik’s arm and body more flexible and dexterous, we have designed a new servo motor especially. EM3 is 100% self-developed, from the gear layout, circuit board, to the control algorithm. Compared with the traditional 9g servo, the torque of EM3 can reach up to 3kg. We’ve cooperated with international carriers like FedEx, UPS, DHL, and USPS. Kindly note that the price above doesn’t include shipping costs, taxes, or additional duties.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the robot companion, jump over to the official Eilik crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

