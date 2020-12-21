EFF calls out Facebook over their claims about Apple

Last week Facebook started a targeted campaign against Apple with adverts being placed in newspapers accusing Apple of being against small businesses with its new rules on Privacy. Facebook claimed that Apple’s new privacy features are about Apple making more money, this is not the case.

What Apple are looking to do is make apps that track people more transparent and let the people who use those apps know how they are being tracked. Facebook doesn’t like this because their whole business and revenue is built on tracking people.

Now the Electronic Frontier Foundation has called Facebook out and have said that their campaign against Apple is laughable, you can see some of what they had to say below.

Facebook’s campaign is targeting a new AppTrackingTransparency feature on iPhones that will require apps to request permission from users before tracking them across other apps and websites or sharing their information with and from third parties. Requiring trackers to request your consent before stalking you across the Internet should be an obvious baseline, and we applaud Apple for this change. But Facebook, having built a massive empire around the concept of tracking everything you do by letting applications sell and share your data across a shady set of third-party companies, would like users and policymakers to believe otherwise.

Make no mistake: this latest campaign from Facebook is one more direct attack against our privacy and, despite its slick packaging, it’s also an attack against other businesses, both large and small.

Apple’s new feature means that you now have to give and app permission to track you, so if you deny the Facebook app permission, then Facebook will not be able to track what you do and their whole business is based on this.

Source EFF, Techmeme

