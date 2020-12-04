EE to offer in store repairs on Google, Huawei and Samsung devices

EE has announced that it is launching in store repair for smartphones, the company is offering these from today on devices from Google, Huawei and Samsung.

The company will be offering a range or repairs in some of their UK stores, this will includes displays, batteries, cameras, Bluetooth and WiFi, audio and more.

EE’s new same day repair service is initially being launched in Bluewater, Nottingham and Portsmouth, with an additional two hub stores coming next early next year and the ambition to increase this to 25 stores by the end of 2021. A network of 85 surrounding stores within a 20-mile radius will be able to send devices to these five hub locations to be repaired, with customers getting their phone back the next day.

EE’s survey suggests separation anxiety is real when it comes to being without their phone, with nearly half of consumers admitting they could not carry on day-to-day without it. EE’s network of stores will also reassure the 1 in 5 consumers who said that they didn’t have access to reputable services close to home, with nearly 20% of consumers unsure of where to find help. Repairs will be carried out by trained specialists approved by Apple, Google, Huawei and Samsung so customers have peace of mind knowing that their warranty is still valid.

You can find out more details about this new smartphone repair service from EE over at their website at the link below.

Source EE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals