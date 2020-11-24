EE announces more Black Friday Deals

UK mobile carrier EE has announced that it is launching more Black Friday Deals and these new deals will be available until the 7th of December.

There are now some deals on the Google Pixel 4a smartphone and alos the Oppo A72, plus the Apple Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch range.

Pay Monthly

Customers who take out a Pay Monthly contract on a Google Pixel 4A can enjoy a 43” LG TV* and customers who opt for an OPPO A72 can enjoy a Nintendo Switch 1.1*

Google Pixel 4A – £30 upfront, £31 per month (was £39 per month) on a 10GB Plan or above

OPPO A72 – £30 upfront, £29 per month (was £35 per month) on a 10GB Plan or above

Smartwatches:

In addition to some amazing deals on phones and home broadband, shoppers can also get their hands on the latest Smartwatches:

Apple Watch Series 5 – save £144 – £22 per month with no upfront cost, including unlimited data on a 40mm Personal Paired Plan or Family Member Plan for 24 months

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminimum – save £144 – £14 per month with no upfront cost on a 40mm model on a 24 month plan

– £14 per month with no upfront cost on a 40mm model on a 24 month plan Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G – save £144 – £14 per month with no upfront cost on a 42mm model on a 24 month plan

– £14 per month with no upfront cost on a 42mm model on a 24 month plan Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Stainless Steel – save £144 – £18 per month with no upfront cost on a 40mm model on a 24 month plan

– £18 per month with no upfront cost on a 40mm model on a 24 month plan Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 – save £144 – £22 per month with no upfront cost on a 41mm model on a 24 month plan

Pay As You Go

Our brilliant Pay As You Go deals are available from today, with EE offering the OPPO A53 for £99.99 – saving customers £50. For those looking for a more budget friendly device, the Nokia 1.3 is available for £49.99 – saving customers £20. Customers can also enjoy three months of free data with any of our Pay As You Go offers.

You can find out more information about these new Black Friday Deals over at Ee at the link below.

Source EE

