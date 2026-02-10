How to Convert NotebookLM Slides to Editable PowerPoints

Have you ever been handed a set of AI-generated slides that looked promising but felt frustratingly rigid to work with? Below, Teacher’s Tech takes you through how to convert NotebookLM slides into fully editable PowerPoint presentations, unlocking their potential for customization. Whether you’re fine-tuning a professional pitch or adding a personal touch to your classroom materials, this process bridges the gap between AI convenience and human creativity. By the end, you’ll see how a few simple steps can turn static designs into dynamic, tailored presentations that truly reflect your vision.

This practical overview walks you through the entire workflow, from exporting slides as PDFs to converting them into editable PowerPoint files using Canva. Along the way, you’ll discover how to preserve the visual integrity of your slides while gaining full control over text, design, and layout. If you’ve ever felt limited by AI-generated content, this guide will show you how to break free and make those slides your own. The process is straightforward yet packed with opportunities to elevate your presentation game, leaving you with a flexible, polished product ready for any audience.

Convert NotebookLM Slides Easily

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Export AI-generated slides from NotebookLM as a PDF file to retain layout and design integrity for further editing.

Use Canva to convert the PDF into a PowerPoint-compatible format, using its tools for quality preservation and customization.

Make the slides fully editable in Canva by modifying text, fonts, colors, and design elements using features like “Magic Studio.”

Download the finalized slides as a PowerPoint file (.pptx) and ensure all elements remain editable for further adjustments in Microsoft PowerPoint.

For Google Slides users, upload the PowerPoint file to Google Drive for seamless integration, real-time collaboration, and additional editing options.

1: Export Slides from NotebookLM

NotebookLM, an AI-powered tool, is designed to generate slides quickly and effectively. However, it does not natively support PowerPoint file formats. To begin the conversion process, export your slides as a PDF file. This PDF serves as an intermediary format, allowing further editing and conversion.

Ensure that the exported PDF retains the layout and design integrity of the original slides. This step is crucial as it forms the foundation for subsequent modifications, making sure that your presentation remains visually cohesive and professional.

2: Convert the PDF to PowerPoint

To transform the exported PDF into a PowerPoint-compatible file, use Canva, a versatile design and editing platform. Canva offers tools that simplify the conversion process while maintaining the quality of your slides. Follow these steps:

Upload the exported PDF to Canva by selecting the “Import File” option.

Use Canva’s built-in conversion tools to transform the PDF into a PowerPoint-compatible format.

It’s important to note that some advanced features, such as high-resolution exports or additional editing options, may require a Canva education or premium account. This step is essential for transitioning from a static PDF to an editable slide deck, making sure your content is ready for further customization.

How to Convert NotebookLM Slides to Editable PowerPoints

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on NotebookLM.

3: Make the Slides Editable

Once the PDF has been converted into a PowerPoint file within Canva, you can begin editing the slides to align with your specific presentation goals. Canva’s “Magic Studio” feature is particularly useful for extracting text from images, allowing you to make all content fully editable. Key actions you can take include:

Modifying text, fonts, and colors to match your branding or presentation theme.

Adjusting design elements such as images, shapes, and layouts to enhance visual appeal.

This step ensures that the AI-generated slides are not only visually engaging but also adaptable to your unique requirements. By making the content editable, you gain full control over the presentation’s narrative and design.

4: Download the Final PowerPoint File

After completing your edits in Canva, download the slides as a PowerPoint file (.pptx). During this step, verify that all elements, including text, graphics, and animations, remain editable in Microsoft PowerPoint. This ensures that you can make further adjustments directly in PowerPoint if needed.

The downloaded file will be ready for use in any professional or collaborative setting, offering the flexibility to refine your presentation further or adapt it to different audiences.

5: Alternative for Google Slides Users

For those who prefer using Google Slides, the converted PowerPoint file can be seamlessly integrated into Google’s cloud-based platform. To do this:

Upload the PowerPoint file to your Google Drive.

Open the file in Google Slides, where you can continue editing and customizing your presentation.

This alternative workflow is particularly beneficial for users who rely on Google’s collaborative tools for team projects or remote presentations. Google Slides allows for real-time collaboration, making it an excellent option for group work or shared editing.

Streamlining Your Presentation Workflow

By following this structured process, you can efficiently convert AI-generated slides from NotebookLM into fully editable PowerPoint presentations. Starting with a PDF export, transitioning through Canva for conversion and editing, and finalizing in PowerPoint or Google Slides, this workflow ensures your slides are both functional and adaptable. Whether you’re preparing for a professional meeting, a classroom lecture, or a collaborative project, this method provides the flexibility and control needed to tailor AI-generated content to your specific objectives.

Media Credit: Teacher’s Tech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.