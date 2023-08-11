urFlamp V63 3800 lumen EDC tactical flashlight

In the realm of portable illumination, the urFlamp V63 stands out as a beacon of innovation and practicality. This tactical style mini flashlight, with its retractable design and compatibility with both 18350 and 18650 lithium batteries, is a testament to the seamless blend of compactness and versatility.

The V63, despite being only half the length of an iPhone 14 Pro Max, is a powerhouse of tactical flashlight. It can project a beam up to an impressive 663 meters, making it a reliable companion for those who venture into the great outdoors or simply need a reliable light source in their daily lives. Even when equipped with a 18650 lithium battery, the V63 maintains a compact size of just 4.5 inches.

EDC flashlight

Early bird bargains are now available for the unusual project from roughly $35 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 49% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Experience the ultimate adaptability with the V63 flashlight! Its ingenious retractable design effortlessly accommodates both 18350 and 18650 lithium batteries, unlocking unrivaled flexibility and capability. Say goodbye to limitations and embrace the power to conquer any situation with the V63 flashlight by your side.”

The brilliance of the V63 is not just in its size, but also in its luminosity. With a staggering 3800 lumens, this flashlight is akin to having a mini-sun nestled in the palm of your hand. It’s a testament to the technological prowess of urFlamp, illuminating the world around you with an intensity that belies its small stature.

urFlamp V63 tactical flashlight

Adding to its versatility, the V63 comes with a tripod mount. This feature, compatible with most models on the market, offers a steady light source when you need both hands for other tasks. The 1/4-inch standard tripod hole ensures that the V63 can be easily attached to a variety of tripods, further enhancing its practicality.

“To meet users’ needs, urFlamp V63 is available to choose different LEDs and lens. You can have a spotlight or floodlight. For a focused beam, you can choose 1 piece of LUMINUS SFT40 LED and PMMA TIR lens, it’s perfect for search or patrol work even nite fishing; while for a floodlight, you can choose 3 pieces of OSRAM P9 LED, ideal for walking dog, hiking or camping. Choose the version that suits your lighting needs best.”

The V63 also offers the option of a magnetic base. This add-on accessory allows the flashlight to be attached to ferrous surfaces, providing an adjustable lighting angle. This feature is particularly useful when you need to free up your hands for other tasks, making the V63 not just a flashlight, but a versatile tool that adapts to your needs.

If the urFlamp V63 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the urFlamp V63 tactical flashlight project scan the promotional video below.

In conclusion, the urFlamp V63 is more than just a flashlight. It’s a compact, versatile, and powerful tool that offers a range of features designed to make your life easier. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or someone who simply appreciates the convenience of a reliable light source, the V63 is a worthy addition to your toolkit.

“The V63 flashlight comes with a comprehensive set of standard RGB (Red, Green, Blue) filters. In just one second, these versatile filters transform your lighting for specialized situations like nighttime hunting, duty assignments, filming, etc, empowering you to effortlessly conquer tasks and achieve remarkable results.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the tactical flashlight, jump over to the official urFlamp V63 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



