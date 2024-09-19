Why Carry a Toolbox – TI-MMS EDC Screwdriver Multitool

If you are searching for a single tool capable of handling a multitude of tasks, all while fitting comfortably in your pocket. The Titanium Magnetic Screwdriver Integrated Tool (TI-MMS) is worth checking out as a new addition to your everyday carry (EDC) toolkit. With its unmatched versatility, portability, and efficiency. This EDC tool is not just a convenience; it’s perfect for anyone who values practicality and durability in their everyday carry items.

TI-MMS by Fetos Studio

Key Takeaways Unmatched versatility and portability

Crafted from high-quality Grade 5 titanium

Ingenious design features for user-friendliness

Combines multiple tools into one compact device

Emphasis on safety and convenience

Special features like tritium slots for visibility

Suitable for a wide range of tasks

Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the EDC project from roughly $59 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

When it comes to durability, the TI-MMS stands in a league of its own. Crafted from high-quality Grade 5 titanium, this multifunctional tool is designed to withstand the rigors of daily use. Precision CNC machining ensures that every component fits perfectly, while steel screwdriver bits add an extra layer of robustness. This means you can rely on the TI-MMS for years to come, whether you’re a professional tradesperson or a DIY enthusiast.

EDC Screwdriver

The TI-MMS is not just another tool; it’s a marvel of engineering. Its portable oblique socket storage and powerful magnet fixation make it incredibly user-friendly. The straight screwdriver with hexagonal holes and a semi-open ratchet mechanism ensures you can tackle any task with ease. Anti-skid grooves and anti-slip lines provide a secure grip, even in challenging conditions. Imagine working in a tight space or under the hood of a car; the TI-MMS’s design ensures you won’t lose your grip or your patience.

Why carry multiple tools when you can have them all in one? The TI-MMS integrates a multi-function pry bar with jagged edges and hexagonal holes, a micro folding scalpel knife with easy blade replacement, and a window breaker with a ceramic bead. Whether you need to tighten screws, pry open objects, cut materials, or break a window in an emergency, this tool has got you covered. Think about the convenience of having a toolbox in your pocket, ready to tackle any unexpected situation.

If the TI-MMS Fetos Studio campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the Fetos EDC screwdriver and multitool project watch the promotional video below.

Safety is paramount, and the TI-MMS doesn’t compromise. An integrated lock system with brass washers ensures that the tool stays securely in place during use. The 20-degree automatic rebound function adds an extra layer of safety, while a rope buckle allows for easy attachment to key rings or ropes. This means you can carry it with you wherever you go, without worrying about it accidentally opening or getting lost.

The TI-MMS goes above and beyond with its special features. Tritium slots provide visibility in the dark, making it easy to find and use the tool in low-light conditions. Plus, it’s TSA-compliant, so you can take it with you on your travels without any hassle. Imagine being on a camping trip or a business trip and knowing you have a reliable tool that meets safety regulations.

From tightening screws and prying objects to cutting materials and emergency escapes, the TI-MMS is designed to handle a wide range of tasks. Its compact size makes it easy to carry in your pocket, backpack, or toolbox, ensuring you’re always prepared for whatever comes your way. Whether you’re an adventurer, a handyman, or someone who likes to be prepared, the TI-MMS is the ultimate tool for you.

Specifications

The specifications of the TI-MMS further highlight its superior construction and thoughtful design. Made from Grade 5 titanium and precision CNC machined, it features steel screwdriver bits for added durability. The portable oblique socket storage and powerful magnet fixation make it incredibly user-friendly. The straight screwdriver with hexagonal holes and semi-open ratchet mechanism ensure you can tackle any task with ease. Anti-skid grooves and anti-slip lines provide a secure grip, even in challenging conditions.

Additional tools integrated into the TI-MMS include a multi-function pry bar with jagged edges and hexagonal holes, a micro folding scalpel knife with easy blade replacement, and a window breaker with a ceramic bead. Safety features like the integrated lock system with brass washers and the 20-degree automatic rebound function ensure that the tool stays securely in place during use. The rope buckle allows for easy attachment to key rings or ropes, making it convenient to carry.

Special features like tritium slots for visibility in the dark and TSA compliance for travel make the TI-MMS a versatile and practical tool for a wide range of applications. Whether you’re tightening screws, prying objects, cutting materials, or making an emergency escape, the TI-MMS is designed to handle it all. Its compact size makes it easy to carry in your pocket, backpack, or toolbox, ensuring you’re always prepared for whatever comes your way.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the EDC screwdriver and multitool, jump over to the official Fetos TI-MMS crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals