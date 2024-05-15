TorxTec pocket EDC screwdriver with built-in storage $29

The TorxTec EDC Screwdriver is a compact multitool that fits right in your pocket, ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way. Whether you’re dealing with those pesky screws in hard-to-reach places or taking on a complex project, this screwdriver is your new best friend. It’s engineered to make your life easier, to enhance your efficiency, and to provide unparalleled convenience, especially in those tight spaces where your regular tools just can’t cut it.

TorxTec

Let’s talk about the built-in storage bin. This isn’t just a gimmick; it’s a game-changer. No more digging through your toolbox, no more lost bits. With the TorxTec EDC Screwdriver, everything you need is right there, at your fingertips. The magnetic bits make it a breeze to switch between them, snapping on and off without the need for any extra tools. And once they’re on, they stay put, thanks to the strong magnetic hold.

Early bird incentives are now available for the creative project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates). But this screwdriver isn’t just about storage. It’s about versatility. You can use it with your drill, expanding its capabilities and making it an even more indispensable part of your toolkit. And when you’re working in confined spaces, the adjustable ergonomic L-shaped handle is your new best friend. It gives you the leverage you need, the control you crave, and makes those tricky corners a breeze to navigate.

Pocket EDC Screwdriver

Efficiency is the name of the game with the TorxTec EDC Screwdriver. The dual-direction ratchet lets you tighten and loosen screws without missing a beat, without having to constantly reposition your hand. And with the variety of double-headed screwdriver bits included, you’ve got everything you need in one compact package. No more lugging around a bulky toolkit, no more searching for the right bit. It’s all right here, streamlined and ready to go.

The magnetic tip is another stroke of genius. How many times have you dropped a screw, watched it roll under a piece of furniture, never to be seen again? With the TorxTec EDC Screwdriver, that’s a problem of the past. The magnetic tip holds your screws securely, so you can focus on the task at hand, not on chasing down runaway hardware.

Assuming that the TorxTec funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the TorxTec pocket EDC screwdriver project audit the promotional video below.

Built in Screwdriver Bit Storage

And let’s not forget about comfort. You’re going to be using this screwdriver a lot, so it better feel good in your hand. That’s where the ergonomic design comes in. It’s crafted to minimize hand fatigue, to provide a comfortable grip even during extended use. And with three color options to choose from, you can express your personal style or easily distinguish your tool from others on the job site.

In the end, it doesn’t matter if you’re a professional tradesman or a weekend warrior. The TorxTec EDC Screwdriver is the tool you’ve been waiting for. It’s compact, it’s versatile, it’s efficient, and it’s always ready to go. It’s not just a screwdriver; it’s your trusty sidekick, your go-to tool for every project, big or small.

So don’t settle for less. Don’t struggle with inferior tools. Embrace the power of compact convenience, and transform your toolbox with the TorxTec EDC Screwdriver. It’s the ultimate solution for your everyday challenges and beyond, the screwdriver that’s always by your side, ready to make your life easier, one screw at a time.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the pocket EDC screwdriver, jump over to the official TorxTec crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



