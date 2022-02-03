Pathfinder+ pocket EDC multitool available in Titanium and Brass

This EDC multitool offers a wealth of useful features in a small compact form factor including a knife, screwdriver, ruler, file, obligatory bottle opener, pry bar and more. Designed by the team at Ant Design the small multitool is now available via Kickstarter and has already passed its required pledge goal thanks to over 380 backers with still 29 days remaining.

Small enough to fit on your keychain the multitool is available in both Grade 5 Titanium or Brass depending on your requirements. The Brass edition weighs 23 g while the Titanium model weighs just 12.5 g. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Simply stated, Pathfinder is a single, pocket-sized tool that you can use for multiple everyday purposes. We proudly claim that our unique tool is one of the world’s smallest, yet the sharpest knife, with interchangeable blades. But, that is not all about our product is! It is also a pry bar that can easily be used as a screwdriver when required. Further, it works equally well as a bottle opener and has measurements in inches and millimeters on its sides that let you use it as a precise ruler too.”

With the assumption that the Pathfinder+ crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Pathfinder+ EDC multitool project review the promotional video below.

“Not only that but our knife-cum-bottle opener also has a file on one of its sides, letting your clean and trim your fingernails on the go too. Lastly, we have made sure not to let any chance of making our product useful and practical go vain and have, therefore, equipped it with some glow on its inside to allow it to be your helper in times of dark too. Yeah, we understand that it’s hard to believe in something as small as Pathfinder+ to have so many practical uses, but we urge you to get your hands on it and you’d see for yourself how this was a tool you have needed your entire life. The product is made of Titanium Grade 5, making it one of the strongest and long-lasting tools you’d ever get your hands on.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the EDC multitool, jump over to the official Pathfinder+ crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

