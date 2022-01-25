Slice award winning box cutters with safety blades



Knife design has remained the same for many years, but recent advancements in production techniques and new materials have paved the way for huge advancements in cutting tools and knife design thanks to the use of composite materials.

21st-century pocket knives now feature unique safety blades that won’t cut your fingers, will never rust, and last 11 times longer than older traditional steel blades. One company at the forefront of knife design is Slice, whose award-winning designs feature innovative safety blades and ergonomic designs, enabling you to carry out any cutting job safely and efficiently, both at home and work.

Slice has an enormous range of knives and cutting tools featuring their unique finger-friendly blades and ambidextrous designs. In this quick guide, we will look at three Slice knifes perfect for a range of everyday activities and taking the form of the: Slice Manual Box Cutter, Safety Cutter, and Manual Mini Cutter.

Slice #10400 Manual Box Cutter : $19.99

As you can see from the images above, the Slice Manual Box Cutter features a unique curved ergonomic handle constructed from nylon and designed to comfortably wrap around your fingers. Protect your hand from staples and knocks as you open parcels or collapse boxes down for recycling or storage.

The Manual Box Cutter features a slide-out finger-friendly blade. Using a manual slider, you can expose and retract the blade using your thumb, up to 8 mm or 0.31 inches. Providing a cutting depth of 8.5 mm. The unique box cutter weighs just 96g and is available with either Auto-Retractable Box Cutter #10503 spring-loaded blades that automatically retract when cutting is finished as well as the Manual Boxer Cutter #10400 featured here which locks the blade in two positions.

When you eventually need to swap out the blades from the knife, its unique design features an easy no-tool blades change a system that allows you to add both Slice Rounded #10404 or Slice Pointed #10408 blades. Extra blades are available to purchase separately in packs of 4 priced at $19.99. Most of the cutting tools sold by Slice feature this unique no-tool blade changing system.

The double-sided replaceable blades are constructed from zirconium oxide and will retain their cutting-edge 11 times longer than steel. The non-conductive, non-magnetic and chemically inert blades never rust and never need to be maintained, oiled, or lubricated, the Slice blades are manufactured to be safe compared to standard ceramic blades as they use a special grinding process to make them safe.

The rounded tip blades have been created to provide extra protection against accidental puncture injuries or damaging products inside boxes as you open them. When your blade has come to the end of its life, simply reverse the double-sided blade to get the full whereof each blade before it is recycled.

Slice #00200 Safety Cutter: $5.99

Next up is the amazing Slice Safety Cutter which cuts as if by magic and will cut through blister packaging, paper, cellophane, packaging tape, and more even with its tiny micro-ceramic blade. The safety blade protrudes only a few millimeters from the base of the cutter, making it perfect for crafts and younger members of the family to use. The lightweight Safety Cutter features an integrated magnet and keyring hole, allowing it to be stored where it’s needed most.

Finished with a rubberized nonslip finish and once again featuring an ambidextrous design, the Slice safety blade, although small, is sharp enough to tackle even the toughest blister packaging. Weighing just 6g and offering a cutting depth of 2.02 mm, the Slice Safety Cutter is the perfect addition to any kitchen drawer, craft room, or keyring.

Slice #10515 Manual Mini Cutter: $9.99

If you are looking for something a little more controllable with a longer blade than the Safety Cutter above, but also small enough to slip into your pocket, the Slice Manual Mini Cutter is the perfect solution. Weighing just 10g and providing a cutting depth of 9mm, this versatile little knife measures just L 62.0 x W 36.7 x H 11.8 mm in size and can cut through almost anything, except your fingers.

Once again available as either a Manual or with an Auto-Retractable blade, the Mini Cutter is perfect for both industrial and home applications. The handy multi-tool can be modified for right or left-handed use by simply reversing the Blade, and is compatible with replaceable Slice blades #10404 and #10408. Both of which are available to purchase separately in packs of 4 from the Slice online store.

The Mini Cutter features a slightly rounded blade and integrated magnet allowing you to quickly store the knife where it is needed and once again features the unique Saftey blade designed by Slice. Requiring no maintenance, oil, or lubricant and will never rust, cause sparks or conduct electricity. The oval design of the knife features an orange textured thumb slider for precision control while retracting and extending the blade.

Slice offers a vast range of different knives and cutting tools from deburring tools, scissors, and box cutters to precision craft knives, folding knives, and more. To check out the full range, jump over to the official, Slice online store by following the link below.

Source: Slice

