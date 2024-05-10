AluPen multifunctional EDC pen stylus, screwdriver and pencil $19

AluPen is a precision designed and manufactured EDC multitool pen that combines essential functions into one compact, durable package. Whether you’re a professional, a creative, or an outdoor enthusiast, the AluPen is your ultimate companion, offering efficiency and versatility without compromising on style.

Imagine the convenience of having a pen, screwdriver, stylus, and pencil all in one modular design. With the AluPen, you can effortlessly switch between adjusting a loose screw on your laptop, jotting down notes during a meeting, sketching out a quick design idea, or navigating your smartphone or tablet. The magnetic pen head and detachable silicon tip make transitions between functions a breeze, ensuring you always have the right tool at your fingertips. No more fumbling through your bag or pockets for multiple items; the AluPen has you covered in every situation.

Design & Function Combined

Early bird specials are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $19 or £16 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the retail value, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. When you hold the AluPen, you’ll immediately notice its lightweight yet sturdy construction. Crafted from premium aluminum alloy, this pen is built to withstand the rigors of daily use, whether you’re in the office, at a job site, or exploring the great outdoors.

The hexagonal body isn’t just a stylish design choice; it serves a practical purpose by enhancing your grip and control, allowing for precise use even in challenging conditions. And at a mere 40 grams, the AluPen is so light you’ll barely notice it’s there—until the moment you need it.

Storage and organization are key when it comes to everyday carry items, and the AluPen excels in this aspect as well. The cleverly designed compartment within its body provides a secure home for your screwdriver bits and pencil lead, ensuring you’re always prepared for any task that comes your way.

No more worrying about losing small components or running out of supplies; the AluPen keeps everything you need neatly organized and easily accessible. The magnetized cap adds an extra layer of security, keeping all the components intact and preventing any loss during your travels or daily adventures.

AluPen EDC Multitool Pen

With the AluPen in your pocket or bag, you’re not just equipped; you’re ready to conquer any challenge that comes your way. Its multifunctionality and modular design make it the perfect tool for a wide range of situations, from everyday office tasks to outdoor expeditions. The AluPen seamlessly blends functionality and style, making it a must-have accessory for anyone who values efficiency, durability, and aesthetics in their everyday carry.

If the AluPen campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the AluPen EDC multitool pen project preview the promotional video below.

Embrace the convenience and versatility that the AluPen offers, and elevate your everyday carry to new heights. Whether you’re at work, at home, or on an adventure, this multifunctional EDC pen is your go-to tool for writing, adjusting, sketching, and navigating with ease and confidence. Experience the difference that a well-designed, high-quality tool can make in your daily life, and join the ranks of professionals, creatives, and enthusiasts who have already discovered the power of the AluPen.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the EDC multitool pen, jump over to the official AluPen crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

