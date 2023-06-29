SLICE as the name suggests is a handy yet miniature EDC keychain cutting tool constructed from tungsten. Due to its design the blade remained sharp and thanks to its waterproof enclosure can be carried on your keychain, in your pocket or attached to your bag. Always being handy when needed.

Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $22 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The inner blade is made from Tungsten, a metal that can only be scratched by diamond. As you screw, it becomes vacuum sealed and pushes against the thread, preventing it from opening. The silicon ring squeezes against the inside of the cover to make an airtight seal, while applying perpendicular friction to the thread. This ensures your blade will never come loose. This way, when you tighten it, a seal is formed and the pressure of the silicone provides a lateral force to keep the thread from unscrewing by accident.”

EDC blade

“The TSA allow blades up to 60mm, but for peace of mind, please only stow Slice in a checked bag. It’s our mission to make the tiniest instruments imaginable from the most specialist materials available, ones that are simple, elegant and designed with care to last a lifetime”

If the SLICE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the SLICE tiny EDC keychain cutting tool project scan the promotional video below.

“We’ve done months and months of prototyping to make sure that the final design is perfectly tested, polished and perfected so you get the best from us. Projects can come with delays, so we’ve made every effort to reduce them by preparing and planning everything in advance. We’re ready for any number of backers, with backup manufacturers for every step of the way.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the tiny EDC keychain cutting tool, jump over to the official SLICE crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



