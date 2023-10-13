Wayfinder rechargeable quick release mini EDC flashlight

The Wayfinder is a new EDC flashlight that has been meticulously designed for everyday use and outdoor adventures. This portable, durable, and high-performance flashlight is not just a tool, but a companion that illuminates your path, whether you’re navigating through a power outage at home or exploring the great outdoors after sunset.

One of the standout features of the Wayfinder is its USB-C recharging capability. This modern charging standard allows for faster and more efficient power replenishment, ensuring that the flashlight is always ready for use. The convenience of USB Type-C recharging eliminates the need for disposable batteries, making the Wayfinder a more environmentally friendly choice.

Early bird specials are now available for the clever project from roughly $59 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the typical retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Wayfinder stands as the ideal choice for a compact yet brilliantly bright light that accompanies you wherever you go. Measuring a mere 2.72 inches in height and 0.63 inches in diameter, The Wayfinder effortlessly integrates into your everyday carry, ensuring it’s always within reach.”

The EDC flashlight also boasts a magnetic quick-release mechanism, a feature that enhances its portability and prevents accidental detachment. This mechanism allows for swift and effortless detachment and reattachment of the flashlight, making it an ideal tool for those who require quick and easy access to their lighting device.

USB-C rechargeable

The flashlight’s construction is another testament to its superior quality. Encased in Grade 5 titanium, the same alloy used in the aerospace industry, the Wayfinder combines form and function in a compact package. This material choice not only ensures lightweight design and durability but also adds a touch of elegance to the flashlight.

“The name ‘Wayfinder’ encapsulates our flashlight’s role as a steadfast guide, leading us through the exploration of extreme and poorly lit terrains with its exceptional brightness, quality, and performance. Upon discovering The Wayfinder, you’ll realize it swiftly earns its place as your new favorite Everyday Carry (EDC) item!”

The Wayfinder’s body features an elegant knurling pattern. This isn’t merely for aesthetics; the knurling serves a dual purpose. It provides a secure grip, preventing the flashlight from slipping out of your hand, and it also aids in heat dissipation, ensuring that the flashlight remains cool to the touch even after prolonged use.

If the EDC flashlight campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Wayfinder Wayfinder rechargeable quick release mini flashlight project watch the promotional video below.

EDC flashlight

Despite its robust construction, the Wayfinder maintains a compact and streamlined design. This design ensures easy portability, allowing you to carry the flashlight in your pocket, bag, or even attach it to your keychain. The Wayfinder also offers various carrying options for added convenience, thanks to its convenient twist switch.

The Wayfinder is not just designed for dry environments. With an IPX-8 waterproof rating, it is suitable for use in various environments, including rivers, lakes, and coastal terrains. This waterproof rating ensures that the flashlight can withstand submersion in water, making it a reliable tool for all your adventures, regardless of the weather conditions.

Designed with a focus on safety in dark environments, the Wayfinder EDC flashlight is a versatile tool for nocturnal adventures. Whether you’re camping in the wilderness, exploring a cave, or simply taking a walk after sunset, the Wayfinder provides reliable illumination. Moreover, it can also function as a tool to navigate through emergencies in dimly lit situations, making it an indispensable tool in your everyday carry (EDC) kit.

The Wayfinder is more than just a flashlight. It’s a reliable companion that combines modern technology, robust construction, and thoughtful design. Whether you’re an adventurer who loves exploring the great outdoors or someone who simply needs a reliable light source for everyday use, the Wayfinder is a flashlight that promises to deliver performance, durability, and convenience.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the Wayfinder rechargeable quick release mini flashlight, jump over to the official Wayfinder crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals