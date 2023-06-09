6 connection EDC keychain cable from $19

Zeus-X Go Ultra is a compact multi-connection keychain table that offers six cables in one and is small enough to carry in your pocket providing connections via USB-C, USB-A, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 as well as quick charging technology in the form of QC 4.0. Capable of accepting Apple 30w connections and featuring a 360° patent pending adapter mechanism.

The versatile EDC cable has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 1100 backers with still 26 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $19 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We know how annoying it can be to search for the right cable or discover you brought the wrong one. It’s not just a minor annoyance – it can lead to missed opportunities, delayed tasks, and a dying battery life when you need it most. In our connected world, these small inconveniences can have big impacts. Don’t let your day be derailed by a simple cable mismatch.”

6-in-1 EDC cable

“Meet Zeus-X Go Ultra – Your ultimate all-in-one cable solution! No more slow charging, slow transfers, wrong cable or clutter. Whether it’s a MacBook that uses USB-C, an iPhone with Lightning, or a Kindle with Micro-USB, Zeus-X Go has it all. This one-of-a-kind 6-in-1 keychain cable merges ultra-fast charging and high-speed data transfer with a sleek, pocket-friendly design. Ideal for everyday commute, business trips, or just to simplify your cluttered desk, it’s a true game-changer.”

Assuming that the Zeus-X Go Ultra funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Zeus-X Go Ultra 6 connection keychain cable project explore the promotional video below.

“Imagine being able to charge all your devices with just one cable. No more worrying about bringing multiple cables for different devices or losing adapters. This means no more cluttered cords, lost adapters, or bulky cable organizers. Our 6-in-1 charging cable is the perfect solution for those who need a versatile and convenient charging option. 360° Rotate – Switch between Lightning and Micro-USB effortlessly with individual connectors that are super firm, reliable, and easy to handle.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the 6 connection keychain cable, jump over to the official Zeus-X Go Ultra crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



