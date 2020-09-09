EDC backpack with unique HIVE Pocket organization system

Bag maker TDN has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch its new backpack equipped with a unique HIVE Pocket organization system. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more. Earlybird pledges are available from $119 or roughly £100 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during November 2020.

“The TDN Everyday backpack provides an unbeatable organization system that adapts for additional items during your trip. Provides the HIVE pocket (that expands to provide unlimited space for any gears), Unique magnetic snap for bottles, glow-in-dark zippers, compression cubes, and premium fabrics that let you store and access your gears effortlessly.”

“The TDN Backpack’s expandable Top Hive Pocket literally stores anything you need to carry. No matter what it is, if you can imagine it, this is the pocket that’ll store and carry it! If packing sounds like a painfully boring and lengthy experience, you’ll like to know that the TDN Everyday Backpack is designed to offer a super versatile, fast, and practical packing experience based on its uniquely smart organization system.”

Source : Kickstarter

