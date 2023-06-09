Synology BeeDrive makes it easy to backup your most important files

Synology has this week introduced a new personal backup hub and system to help keep your most important documents safe from deletion, loss and technical issues. Check out the video below for an overview of the Synology BeeDrive personal backup hub and its features. Simply plug BeeDrive into your computer and it will automatically backup your most important files including mobile photos, documents, media and more.

A 1TB Synology BeeDrive is now available to purchase priced at $120 with a 2TB version also available priced at $200.

“Whether it is school or work projects, vacation photos, or just to free up storage space on your phone, BeeDrive gathers all your data scattered across different devices.”

Easy backup solution

BeeDrive allows you to store over 800,000 photos or over 5000 videos and all files are stored locally, eliminating concerns over third-party access. Allowing you to start paying for monthly cloud storage services. Retrieve your files any time on any computer simply via File Explorer. Select any folders you wish to back up. All changes will be replicated to BeeDrive as soon as they occur, while retaining up to 5 past versions in case of accidental overwrites.

“BeeDrive is a personal backup hub that simultaneously backs up files from your computer and media from your smartphones and tablets over Wi-Fi when it is plugged into a PC. The BeeDrop mobile-to-PC transfer feature makes it’s designed for those who frequently need to import mobile media or files to PC. By ensuring data privacy and zero subscription fees, it’s the ideal backup solution for individuals seeking a hassle-free way to safeguard their work and memories from accidental data loss.”

Synology BeeDrive

“Effortlessly switch between work and home computers without missing a beat. Simply plug in BeeDrive and it will automatically sync your latest changes, ensuring seamless productivity no matter where you are. Running out of storage space or reluctant to pay perpetual cloud subscription fees? BeeDrive provides fast photo and video backup over Wi-Fi, letting you free up storage space on your device.”

Source : Synology



