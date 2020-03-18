E3 2020 online events schedule

Even though E3 2020 has been cancelled this year due to the Coronavirus many of the press conferences due to take place during the event will now be available to view online. The PC Gamer website has created an extensive list of the main players including Bethesda, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Square Enix, EA, Devolver Digital, Nintendo and more.

Although it won’t be quite the same as attending the event the online alternatives will provide a glimpse at what you can expect from the company’s in the near future. Over on the PC gamer website you will find “dates and times for every fully-online E3 experience we know about so far, and where to watch them. Expect updates as we close in on June and the Coronavirus situation continues to evolve.”

Source : PC Gamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals