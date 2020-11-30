Inkplate 10 9.7-inch e-paper display with intergrated Wi-Fi

Building on the popular Inkplate 6 e-paper display, the Inkplate team have now created a 9.7 inch display offering a resolution of 1200 x 825 pixels as well as wireless connectivity thanks to the integration of an on-board ESP32 microcontroller with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 (BLE). Possible applications for the extra large e-paper display include :

– High-Latency Information Panel – Show calendar, temperature, weather, and air quality data. Track your stocks, learn a new word each day, display information about whatever song is playing, or tally up your likes on social media (if you must). Download updates, and only hit the battery when you do.

– Collaborative Task Tracker – Maintain shared lists of groceries to buy, chores to do, and birthdays to remember. Or replace the power-hungry wall monitor in your office with an e-paper kanban on each desk. Give away your dry-erase markers.

– Minimalist E-Paper Typewriter – Get those words out. Sync them to the cloud or store them on an SD card. And keep distractions like social media and email away from your line-of-sight.

– Open Hardware E-Reader – Sweep aside the barriers put in place by restrictive, centralized platforms and e-read whatever you want.

Art – Frame photographs pulled from an SD card or an online camera roll, sure, but why not generate abstract art from sensor data? Or torment your house guests with a modern take on the classic, four shot, black-and-white photo booth?

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. To be notified when details are announced jump over to the official Crowd Supply project page where you can register your email for notifications.

Specifications and features of the e-paper display :

– A 9.7-inch, 1200 x 825 pixel e-paper display with support for grayscale, partial updates, and accelerated refresh cycles

– An on-board ESP32 microcontroller with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 (BLE)

– Extremely low-energy, battery- or USB-powered operation (including a 25 µA sleep state) that wrings days, weeks, or months out of a single charge

– A MicroSD card reader from which Inkplate 10 can pull images to display

– Three capacitive touch pads

– An on-board Real Time Clock (RTC)

– Additional GPIO pins, easyC/Qwiic compatibility, and support for I²C and SPI

– Arduino libraries (100% compatible with Adafruit GFX) and a MicroPython module that facilitate the rendering of text, images, and line art

– A form factor that’s optimized for custom enclosures (including, but not limited to, the optional 3D-printed enclosure we are making available through this campaign)

