Dyson OnTrac ANC headphones unveiled offering over 2,000 customizable color combinations

Dyson has unveiled its first high-fidelity, audio-only headphones, the Dyson OnTrac. These ANC headphones are designed to offer best-in-class noise cancellation and up to 55 hours of immersive listening. With over 2,000 customizable color combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, the Dyson OnTrac headphones are crafted for superior comfort and acoustic seal. The multi-pivot gimbal arms and uniquely positioned battery in the headband ensure balanced weight distribution, making these headphones a standout in both design and functionality.

Dyson OnTrac Headphones

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are engineered to provide an optimal listening environment through a custom Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) algorithm. This algorithm uses 8 microphones, sampling external sound 384,000 times a second, to cancel up to 40dB of unwanted noise. This feature, combined with superior materials and carefully designed internal geometry, ensures that users experience the best noise cancellation available in the market.

Customizable Design and Premium Materials

The Dyson OnTrac headphones come in four distinct colorways: CNC Aluminium, Copper, Nickel, and Ceramic Cinnabar. Each variant is precision-crafted with unique, durable finishes. Additionally, users can customize their headphones with various colors and finishes for the outer caps and ear cushions. The ear cushions are made from ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam, ensuring superior comfort and an excellent acoustic seal.

Advanced Audio Technology

Dyson has leveraged its 30 years of experience in aeroacoustics to develop the OnTrac headphones. The headphones feature 40 mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers and advanced audio signal processing. This ensures that every note or word is delivered with precision, reproducing frequencies from as low as 6 Hertz to as high as 21,000 Hertz. The speaker housing is tilted 13˚ towards the ear for a more direct audio response, providing deep sub-bass and clear highs.

Battery Life and Comfort

One of the standout features of the Dyson OnTrac headphones is its impressive battery life. With up to 55 hours of battery life, users can enjoy up to two weeks of listening even with ANC enabled. The two high-capacity lithium-ion battery cells are suspended in the headband for more even weight distribution. Certified comfortable by US Ergonomics, the headphones feature high-grade foam cushions and multi-pivot gimbal arms to relieve ear pressure. The soft micro-suede ear cushions and optimized clamp force provide a consistent fit across diverse head sizes.

MyDyson App

The MyDyson app enhances the user experience by offering real-time sound tracking that monitors in-ear and external volume. The app alerts users to potentially harmful levels and allows them to choose between three custom EQ modes: Bass Boost, Neutral, and Enhanced. Additional features include Head Detect, which pauses audio when the earcups are removed, and an intuitive joystick for easy control of playback and voice commands.

Pricing and Availability

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are priced at US$500. They are available for purchase through Dyson’s official website and select retail partners. Given the extensive customization options, users can create a pair of headphones that truly reflects their personal style.

Additional Features

The Dyson OnTrac headphones also come with several additional features designed to enhance the user experience:

Head Detect: Capacitive sensors detect when earcups are removed, pausing the audio automatically.

Capacitive sensors detect when earcups are removed, pausing the audio automatically. Intuitive Joystick: Easily control playback, skip tracks, and access voice commands.

Easily control playback, skip tracks, and access voice commands. Crystal-Clear Calls: Dual beam-forming microphones ensure clear voice pickup, minimizing outside noise.

Dual beam-forming microphones ensure clear voice pickup, minimizing outside noise. Real-time Sound Tracking: Continuously monitors volume levels and provides live reports through the MyDyson app.

Conclusion

The Dyson OnTrac headphones set a new standard in the world of audio technology. With best-in-class noise cancellation, extensive customization options, and advanced audio features, these headphones are designed to provide an unparalleled listening experience. For those interested in exploring more about audio technology, Dyson’s innovations in other areas such as air purification and vacuum technology might also be of interest.



