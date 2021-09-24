DuraFlex tablet stand and arm let’s you view your screen from any angle

Tablet users searching for a versatile way to position their tablet screen to watch media hands-free may be interested in a new tablet stand and arm mount aptly named the DuraFlex. Launched via Kickstarter the easily positionable tablet arm can be fixed to the side of your bed, edges of tables and can be easily collapsed and stowed away when not required.

The tablet stand is available with a number of different mounts depending on your application in the form of Snooze, Task, and Chef for the bed, desk and kitchen. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $81 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates).

“After searching for a long time on the market, we could never find a device holder which feels premium and looks good at the same time. They are either too flimsy or keep sagging down after a short while. The innovative design allows you to detach your device from one model and then attach it to the other, without having to relocate the entire holder. Our main goal was to make our holders high quality, and simple to use.”

Assuming that the DuraFlex funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the DuraFlex tablet stand project play the promotional video below.

“This holder was designed to be your bedside companion. You can effortlessly attach your smartphone or tablet to Snooze and position your device to the most comfortable position. Mainly for use in your home office or workstation, you can attach our Task model to your desk, clip on your device, and work away while the holder keeps it where you need it to be.”

“The universal support system makes for an effortless hands-free experience. We were sure to include flexible hinges and long, sturdy joints to make sure you do not have to battle when adjusting it to your preferred angle. We made the Snooze, Task, and Chef holders using high-quality aviation grade aluminum and diecast materials to ensure that our product will last. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the tablet stand, jump over to the official DuraFlex crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

