Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film final trailer

If you are patiently waiting for the premiere of the new and highly anticipated Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film, arriving in theatre screens worldwide from March 31, 2023 onwards. You are sure to enjoy this final trailer released by Paramount Pictures providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the upcoming adventure starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

“Edgin Darvis spent years working as a member of the Harpers, until his wife was killed by a Red Wizard he had confronted on a mission. Accompanied by barbarian Holga Kilgore, Edgin attempted to make a new life for himself and his daughter Kira by turning to theft, forming a team with amateur sorcerer Simon Aumar and rogue Forge Fitzwilliam.”

Lets hope the new Dungeons & Dragons film is much better than previous films in the genre.

Source : Paramount Pictures





