Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film final trailer

If you are patiently waiting for the premiere of the new and highly anticipated Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film, arriving in theatre screens worldwide from March 31, 2023 onwards. You are sure to enjoy this final trailer released by Paramount Pictures providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the upcoming adventure starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

“Edgin Darvis spent years working as a member of the Harpers, until his wife was killed by a Red Wizard he had confronted on a mission. Accompanied by barbarian Holga Kilgore, Edgin attempted to make a new life for himself and his daughter Kira by turning to theft, forming a team with amateur sorcerer Simon Aumar and rogue Forge Fitzwilliam.”

Lets hope the new Dungeons & Dragons film is much better than previous films in the genre.

Source : Paramount Pictures





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more