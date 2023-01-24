Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves new trailer released

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated new Dungeons & Dragons 2023 film Honor Among Thieves. Premiering in theatre screens worldwide in a few months time and will be available to watch from March 31, 2023. The latest movie to be based on the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant. The Storyline sees the adventurers travel to another realm to stop a great evil from enslaving the world. Check out the latest teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and action.

Dungeons & Dragons film 2023

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

