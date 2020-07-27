Aqua Computer ULTITOP D5 DUAL Pump Top introduced from €79

Aqua Computer as introduced a new addition to their range of liquid cooling components with the unveiling of the new ULTITOP D5 DUAL Pump Top priced from €79. The pump can be easily installed in almost any installation situation thanks to two mounting options offset by 90°. A bracket available as an accessory also allows mounting on 120 and 140 mm fan holes. The supplied specially adapted decoupler made of very soft silicone dampers ensures that almost no vibrations are transmitted to the case.

“By using this dual pump top, the pressure provided by the two pumps connected in series is doubled and a redundant operation in case of failure of one pump is provided. The ULTITOP D5 DUAL has been optimized for lowest possible running noise and compact design. Aqua Computer has extensively simulated and optimized the geometry of the pump housing. Aqua Computer manufactures the ULTITOP D5 DUAL in Germany in its own CNC facility. The main housing is made of acetal, the threads are G1/4″.”

Pricing starts from €79.90 or roughly US$95 with a bundle offering two D5 NEXT pumps for €289 or $340 also available.

Source : Aqua Computer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals